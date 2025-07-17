Isla Fisher Posts BRUTAL Sacha Baron Cohen Shade After Finalizing Divorce!

We may know where Isla Fisher stands on getting married again after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen!

As you know, the pair stunned fans last year when they announced their separation. They have remained quiet on what caused the breakup, but the announcement came amid the controversy with Rebel Wilson, who opened up about the alleged harassment she faced on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. However, sources insisted that wasn’t what ended their marriage… Instead, things were reportedly rocky between them for a long time.

Related: Nicolas Cage Reveals Why Sarah Jessica Parker Dumped Him!

And now that Sacha and Isla have finalized their divorce, she has a brutal take on marriage. She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday with a scathing quote that read:

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.”

DAMN! “Little sausage”? Ali not-so-G?? Check out the post (below):

What a quote!

Should we take this as a hint that Isla has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon, if ever again?

The Now You See Me star doesn’t actually seem to want to date anyone following her difficult split from Sacha! At least not for a while! Back in February, she told The Times of London that dating was “not on my to-do list,” nor was she “ready to think about any of that.”

Hey, no rush! What are your reactions to her post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]