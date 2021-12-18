Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Third Woman

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A third woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.

In a new report by The Daily Beast published on Friday, a 30-year-old female tech executive – who asked to remain anonymous and went by the pseudonym Ava – alleged that the Sex and the City actor sexually assaulted at the New York City restaurant Da Marino where she worked as a hostess and lounge singer in 2010 in order to support her acting career. She was 18, and he was 55 at the time.

She claimed that Noth was always intoxicated whenever he came into the establishment, and one night her boss asked her to sing with him even though patrons hadn’t filled the place yet:

“I cannot remember in detail how many times we spoke, but with great familiarity, one night he told my boss I would sing with him even though I hadn’t filled the restaurant yet.”

Related: Peloton & Ryan Reynolds Removes Viral Chris Noth Commercial After Sexual Assault Allegations

Following their performance, Ava said that she and Noth were then talking at a table about her career and hometown in Toronto when “he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and ‘pressing me onto his erection.’” She recalled Noth continuously repeating while doing so:

“I love Canadian women.”

When the eatery closed at around 1 a.m., she stopped by her manager’s office to get paid for the night. As she gathered her coat and money, Noth entered the room and shut off the lights. Describing him as “sloppy,” “heavy,” and “strong,” Ava recalled:

“He acted as if we had intentionally snuck off together clandestinely.”

The Law & Order star then allegedly began kissing her and pressing her body against the desk. When he pulled down her tights to digitally penetrate her and felt her tampon, Ava said she was “so hopeful that would be the end of it.” But Noth allegedly asked her instead if she was at the end of her period and continued to grope her.

What. The. F**k.

Ava then said she moved into an office chair to push him away with her arms and legs. The actress eventually was able to get away from Noth after convincing him that they could meet somewhere else:

“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no … He wasn’t hearing ‘no,’ but he heard me when I said ‘not here’ and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else.”

Related: Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth Of ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Behavior



And when he later asked for her address to send a car, she never replied:

“My limbs hurt in the morning.”

The Daily Beast noted that Ava penned a Facebook post about the incident at the height of the #MeToo movement — but never named Noth at the time.

His publicist dismissed the allegations to the outlet, saying Noth “denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is.” Shortly after the news broke, the actor was dropped by his talent agency A3 Artists Agency, with a spokesperson telling Deadline:

“Chris Noth is no longer a client.”

As we previously reported, two women also came forward with sexual assault accusations against The Equalizer alum in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter Thursday. One assault allegedly occurred in 2004 in Los Angeles when the woman was 22, and the other happened when she met him in 2015 and went back to his place. Noth also has since denied those claims.

So awful…

You can read the full report from The Daily Beast HERE. Also, if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or go to rainn.org.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]