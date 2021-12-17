Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth Of ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Behavior Following Sexual Assault Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Zoe Lister-Jones has come forward with her own allegations about her time working with Chris Noth in the wake of two women accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Life In Pieces star detailed how she witnessed Noth act inappropriately towards a female employee at a New York City nightclub he owned — and claims she saw him “drunk on set” while filming Law & Order.

Recalling when a friend asked how she felt about the death of his Sex and the City character Mr. Big in the reboot series, she began her message by admitting she actually “felt relieved,” saying:

“He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

It seems everything buried about the man is being dug up this week…

Related: Peloton & Ryan Reynolds Remove Viral Chris Noth Commercial After Sexual Assault Allegations

Lister-Jones alleged that while working at his club in her twenties, she watched as Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” whenever he stopped by. The 39-year-old did not name the woman in her post. It is also unclear which nightclub this took place at, as he co-owns The Cutting Room in Manhattan and invested in The Plumm before it closed in 2009.

Later that year, she guest-starred on Law & Order with Noth, who played Detective Mike Logan for many years. During his first episode back after working on SATC, Lister-Jones claimed he was intoxicated on the set and acted inappropriately again — this time towards her:

“During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

She continued:

“Part of being a woman in this world is taking a certain amount of pride in knowing how to handle yourself in these situations. In denying their impact as a means of survival. And burying the feelings that come with the transgressions that we have been taught are simply to be expected… And for the most part there is no accountability, and no consequence.”

So true. And so damned sad that it’s true.

As we previously reported, two women accused Noth of sexual assault, telling The Hollywood Reporter they were triggered to share their stories due to the promotion and press for And Just Like That. One woman, who coincidentally used the pseudonym Zoe, claimed The Equalizer star had raped her at his apartment in 2004 when she was 22. The second accuser, who went by Lily, said Noth had “totally violated” her in 2015, alleging that he “thrust his penis into her mouth” and had sex with her in his NYC apartment.

Speaking to THR, Noth denied the “categorically false” allegations.

But Lister-Jones thinks she knows the real Mr. Big. Speaking about the accusations that have come to light and how this all comes back to SATC, she wrote that her “experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have been so bravely shared today” before adding:

“Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives. Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we must all face in mourning that fantasy, in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly.”

The The Craft: Legacy writer then concluded with the line:

“F**k Mr. Big.”

Wow.

We can imagine this must have been difficult to share, and we appreciate Zoe for speaking out. You can take a look at her entire statement (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jeff Grossman/WENN]