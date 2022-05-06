JoJo Siwa Confirms She’s Back Together With Ex Kylie Prew!

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have rekindled their romance!

After sparking reconciliation rumors last month, the 18-year-old singer confirmed on Thursday that the two have decided to give their relationship another shot with some loved-up pictures at Disney World. She captioned the pics of her planting a kiss on Kylie’s cheek and acting silly in front of Cinderella’s Castle:

“If you love something let it go, if it comes back…”

Awww!!! Ch-ch-check out the Instagram snapshots (below):

Related: JoJo Siwa Has A ‘Good Day’ After Nick & Kids’ Choice Awards Did Her DIRTY!

As fans may recall, reports that JoJo and Kylie broke up after nine months of dating first came out last October. The Nickelodeon star then officially announced their split to Paris Hilton during an episode of the This Is Paris podcast the following month, sharing:

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life. I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.”

So true!

By December, she seemingly had moved on with TikTok star Katie Mills and later confirmed in March that she was “not single” anymore on the Rachel Uncensored podcast. However, suspicions that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant actually reunited with Kylie started in April when she dropped this hint to Extra:

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome. It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard.”

Of course, the long-distance part tipped people off that JoJo and Kylie might have been back together as it was something they were doing the first time around. But the biggest clue was this description of her girlfriend:

“She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like… I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece, like that corner piece that you just needed.”

And when JoJo was asked straight up if she was referring to Kylie at the time, she said at the time:

“I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. … I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

It turns out everyone’s suspicions were right!

We are wishing JoJo and Kylie so much happiness! Reactions to their reconciliation, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked they got back together? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/Instagram]