2 Selling Sunset Stars PURPOSELY Excluded From Premiere Party!!

The cast of Selling Sunset continues to bring on the drama, even when the cameras aren’t on!

According to TMZ on Thursday, the ladies, along with Jason and Brett Oppenheim, had a party for the Season 9 premiere of the Netflix reality hit this week. However, not everyone attended the event, and not only because they had other plans. No, they purposefully excluded two co-stars! Ouch! Which ones?

None other than Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani supposedly weren’t invited!

Sources familiar with the situation claimed Netflix had nothing to do with the bash, which was held at Gravitas in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. Instead, Bre Tiesi organized the whole thing with her fellow cast members. Ahhh, now it makes sense why Chrishell and Chelsea didn’t score an invite…

Fans know Chelsea and Bre have been at odds since they met during the sixth season. Chelsea wasn’t a fan of her relationship with Nick Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, including Bre. That created friction between the colleagues. They continued to fight in Season 8 when Bre’s friend, Amanda Lynn, claimed on camera that Chelsea’s ex-husband cheated. Chrishell and Emma Hernan sided with Chelsea over the matter at the time. But since then, Emma and Bre have seemingly become friends again. Bre and Chrishell, though? Still on the outs! The former soap opera actress previously slammed Bre for wearing a MAGA bracelet and calling her partner, G Flip, who is non-binary, an offensive slur.

And there’s even MORE drama reportedly brewing with them and Bre, Emma, and Mary Bonnet! Ugh! We already know Chrishell had a falling out with Emma because of her “controlling” boyfriend! Meanwhile, tensions between Chelsea and Mary started last season when the latter called her outfit unprofessional. However, their beef escalated during Season 9. Mary revealed she tossed out the flowers Chelsea gave her after a home burglary because she believed her co-worker only sent them for the cameras, and all hell broke loose. They apparently still haven’t mended the fences. We already mentioned Chelsea and Chrishell’s issues with Bre. But are there problems between Mary and Chrishell now, too? There aren’t more details about the massive group feud… yet.

The insiders just shared that Bre wanted to keep things positive and didn’t want anyone to start fights or feel uncomfortable or unhappy during the party. And because of that, the organizers believed it was best not to include Chrishell and Chelsea. Yikes. Things in the office will be awkward next week, huh?

Chrishell and Chelsea had a habit of declining invitations anyway! The sources said Bre invited them to other events in the past, including the Galentine’s party she threw during the latest season of the show. However, the two didn’t show up. We guess Bre took the hint and stopped trying!

The two real estate agents reportedly had no idea about the party, but even if Bre asked them to join, they wouldn’t! Sources close to Chrishell confirmed she wasn’t invited and wouldn’t go regardless, because she was promoting the show in New York. Also noticeably absent was Nicole Young. The insiders noted she received an invitation, but she bailed. That’s not surprising. She’s not on great terms with most of the office at this point! That, and she was (spoiler) FIRED! Oof!

Will there ever be peace between the women of The Oppenheim Group? Share your reactions to the snubs in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Selling Sunset/Lionsgate Television]