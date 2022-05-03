Chrishell Stause Rumored To Be Dating Australian Non-Binary Singer G Flip!

Has Chrishell Stause found love again?!

The Selling Sunset star is back on the market and has apparently not wasted any time finding a new partner! She is now rumored to be dating 27-year-old Australian singer G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Fans have been curious about this relationship for a bit now, but the speculation took off this week when a Reddit user spotted the duo holding hands at a concert in Denver, Colorado. A photo of the possible couple was captured in which the real estate agent, wearing a leather jacket and tight jeans, is seen holding hands with the musician, in a red jacket, baggy pants, and sneakers. You can check out the photo HERE.

Related: JoJo Siwa Responds To Rumor She’s Back With Ex Kylie Prew!

Then, G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, poured more fuel on the fire when they responded to a tweet about the reality star on Twitter. A fan wrote:

“CHRISHELL you’re too pretty to be with a mann”

The drummer, who was last linked to Australian Bachelorette Brooke Blurton last year, chimed back on Sunday:

“Agreed”

Agreed — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) May 1, 2022

Okay, then!

That’s not all, either. Eagle-eyed fans have been watching Chrishell’s Instagram feed like a hawk and they noticed that she posted a video with G Flip as her date at an event the night before season five of her Netflix series dropped. Interesting timing considering the new episodes chronicled her romance with boss Jason Oppenheim!

Late last month, the Kentucky native was also planning a trip down under. Hmm…

They also had the sweetest interaction on IG last week. Take a look:

So many clues!

Related: Why Harry Styles Was ‘Ashamed’ Of His Sex Life During The One Direction Years

As Perezcious readers know, the 40-year-old and her real estate boss got together in July last year. After a public seven months of dating, they ultimately split up, claiming they were better as BFFs, the Days of Our Lives alum said in a statement on social media at the time:

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

As Selling Sunset viewers know, Jason’s unwillingness to become a father seemed to be the biggest reason the pair could not continue their romantic relationship. Before that, the actress was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. That relationship ended with a bang when he supposedly told her he had filed for divorce via a text message. Harsh.

Now that she’s seemingly found someone new to give her heart to, let’s hope this relationship doesn’t end in heartbreak again! And who knows, maybe Chrishell will address these rumors on Friday’s Selling Sunset reunion? What do you think, Perezcious readers? Was that hand-holding enough proof for you? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & Chrishell Stause/Instagram]