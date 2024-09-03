Chrishell Stause Threatens To QUIT Selling Sunset After Nicole Young Spread THIS 'Disgusting Lie' In New Season!

The new season of Selling Sunset hasn’t even come out yet, and there is already SO MUCH drama!!

Over the weekend, Chrishell Stause slammed her co-star Nicole Young AND the Selling Sunset producers for an alleged lie she spread on the upcoming season of the Netflix reality series, which airs on Friday!

Alongside a ton of angry face emojis and a poll about getting “Nicole off my screen,” the real estate agent argued on Saturday:

“Someone needs to take my phone … Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??”

New season, same beef! This time it was over a lie she says Nicole spread about her bestie Emma Hernan.

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, the reality stars were given screeners for the new episodes over the weekend. Per the publication, in those episodes, Nicole claimed that Emma had an affair with a married man! Ooh!

That did not sit well with Chrishell! In a follow-up slide, she threatened to walk away from the hit series due to Nicole’s actions, adding:

“I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued. (Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It Is NOT TRUE)”

Tagging show creator Adam DiVello‘s production company, Done and Done Productions, she went on:

“@done_and_done_productions and you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH”

Wow! It is so shady not to let Emma clap back on screen!! See her posts (below):

Chrishell stood with her besties. Well, she sat with them anyway. For drinks. She shared several pics with Emma and Chelsea Lazkani, writing on Sunday:

“Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices. Talk soon! Xo”

Oh, man. If they have a reunion this year, it’s going to be fiery!!! And Chrishell won’t be the only one coming after Nicole! Chelsea also took to her IG Story on Saturday to support her pal, writing:

“Good morning everyone, except for [Nicole Young]. [Nicole] you are the most diabolical piece of I’ve ever met. You wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. OK, let’s see how this works out for you.”

OOF!

She also slammed the production company, questioning their “moral ground and integrity.” Co-stars Bre Tiesi and Mary Fitzgerald were then dragged into the scandal for being complicit in Nicole’s lie, Chelsea claimed:

“You lie, placate, steal meanwhile your own has landed some of you in lawsuits. Spreading lies for views is so damaging. I’ve kept quiet until now, but this is not okay.”

In another slide, she also ominously dished:

“FYI: Nicole is not the only homophobic and transphobic cast member.”

Yeesh!

Chelsea from #SellingSunset is calling out her cast members: Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, and Mary Bonnet ???? pic.twitter.com/2ks8zQK3rB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 31, 2024

Chelsea also shared two pics with Emma on her feed, captioning it:

“Protecting HER at all costs #NicoleIsTRASH”

The TV personality reacted in the comments, writing:

“I love you. My sister for life, so grateful for you”

Aw! We bet this support means a ton! Chrishell also chimed in, responding:

“HOW DO I LIKE THIS 5 MILLION TIMES?!?!!! Love you both so much. Of course she tried to ruin you in a sneak attack bc she would have been shown to be a LIAR AGAIN if given the chance to speak on it. What a weasel.”

As for Nicole? She seemingly doubled down on the lie! Amid backlash from her Oppenheim Group colleagues, she wrote in since-deleted posts on her IG Story:

“As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages.”

Defending herself, she added:

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions. Did she let you know that she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor. And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages.”

Jeez! She’s not sorry at all! FWIW, Emma and Nicole have feuded on-screen in the past, such as over claims Emma’s a “social climber.” Last year, Nicole was accused of taking drugs during a group trip to Palm Springs, telling Page Six that she has received death threats and been called a “meth addict” due to the lies. She, of all people, should’ve known the damage a nasty lie could cause — but she still leaned into the controversy anyway! Oof!

This new season is gonna be a doozy — especially since this drama doesn’t even seem to be the focus of the season. It wasn’t even hinted at in the trailer!

Thoughts? Share ‘em in the comments (below)!

