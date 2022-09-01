Chrishell Stause Goes Off About ‘Fake’ Selling Sunset Cast Member Causing Drama For ‘Attention’!

Uh-oh! It sounds like Chrishell Stause is already in the middle of a new feud on Selling Sunset!

While filming for season six of the Netflix reality series, the 41-year-old real estate agent took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to go off about one of her co-stars — for starting drama just to get “attention.” She wrote in a post set to the Mariah Carey‘s track Thirsty:

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

Whoa! Which cast member??

Whomever it is, apparently Chrishell has the receipts saved from whatever went down just in case she needs to defend herself when viewers watch what unfolds in the future. The former soap opera star continued in a follow-up message:

“Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now – not before – when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake . If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you.”

She then concluded, directly telling fans:

“You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins.”

Damn! Wonder who could have gotten under Chrishell’s skin enough that she publicly put them on blast! While the reality star didn’t name the agent she’s currently fighting with yet, we’d guess it’s one of the two newcomers to the show — after all, this seems like fresh beef. If you haven’t seen, the new co-stars are Nick Cannon’s baby momma Bre Tiesi and longtime Oppenheim Group employee Nicole Young.

Of course, there’s a possibility this is a new feud with an old cast member. She said “girl” which really doesn’t narrow it down too much, does it?? There’s still Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, and Chelsea Lazkani… But our money is on either Bre or Nicole trying to stir the pot on the series!

One person we do know she’s not talking about in these posts? Her nemesis, Christine Quinn. Along with Maya Vander, the 33-year-old opted not to return to the popular series after five seasons in order to work on different ventures. Although the longtime villain will be missed by some fans of Selling Sunset, it looks like someone is already trying to follow in Christine’s footsteps!

We’ll have to wait to see which co-star Chrishell called out once the show premieres! Any guesses on who it could be, Perezcious readers? Do you believe it was one of the newbies? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Netflix/YouTube, Bre Tiesi/Instagram, Nicole Young/Instagram]