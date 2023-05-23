Chrishell Stause & G Flip Got Their Wedding Vows Tattooed -- Even Though The Marriage Isn't Legal!

Well, Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s marriage is going to be permanent one way or the other!

As Perezcious readers know, the love birds revealed earlier this month that they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony “a little bit ago” — after about 14 months of dating. But days after their nuptials were revealed, Entertainment Tonight discovered the couple may not have filled out the necessary paperwork to make the ceremony legit since no marriage records could be found for the Selling Sunset star and the Australian drummer in Clark County, Nevada. That said, sources told TMZ the pair do plan to have an official, legal wedding some time in the future… so maybe they’re waiting to make it legal then??

Either way, they are serious about a future together! While speaking to People on Monday, the non-binary musician dished about their vows:

“Not going to share them, but we’ve got them tattooed. Some, some of them.”

Romantic!

The rocker also revealed writing their vows was the most stressful part of the wedding for them, explaining:

“[I was] freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. ‘Cause I wanted to say how I was feeling, so I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I’m feeling. So yeah, it was all a little, little bit nerve-wracking, but it was like just so beautiful. And it was just so fun, and it was just so us… It was really, really cute.”

Aw! Love that!

Better hope the marriage sticks now that the vows are on them forever!! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

