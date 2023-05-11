How Chrishell Stause’s Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim & Selling Sunset Co-Stars Reacted To Her Marriage To G Flip!

The Selling Sunset cast is ringing the bell for Chrishell Stause and G Flip!

For those who haven’t heard yet, the 41-year-old real estate agent recently tied the knot to the 28-year-old Australian singer after more than a year of dating. She revealed the exciting news in a post on Instagram Wednesday night that featured several videos and pictures of them, including a snapshot from their wedding ceremony. Chrishell captioned the sweet post:

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip #BeYourMan.”

Related: Christine Quinn Shades The S**t Out Of Chrishell & Hints At More Cast Moves!

Several outlets confirmed that the reality star did get hitched to G Flip. A source specifically told People shared that “they found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them.” AWW!! We love this for the duo! ICYMI, you can see the announcement (below):

The unexpected news of their marriage no doubt came as a shock to fans. But what did Chrishell’s castmates from Selling Sunset have to say about it? Well, they showered Chrishell and G Flip with a ton of love! The soap opera star’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim even had nothing but kind words for the pair! He wrote in the comments section of the IG post:

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!”

As fans may know, Jason has been in a relationship with the actress two years ago. However, they went their separate ways in December 2021 after less than one year of dating — something that completely wrecked the real estate broker. He previously said their breakup was “the most difficult loss” he ever had to experience. Oof. Their split seemed pretty brutal at the time, so it’s great to see him support Chrishell’s huge life update! And he wasn’t the only cast member to congratulate the newlyweds! His brother Brett Oppenheim said:

“Yes!! So happy for you both!!

Emma Hernan expressed that their “love is like watching the best love story in the world,” writing:

“IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS”

So sweet! Chelsea Lazkani added in the comments:

“I’m not crying, I’m not crying, I’m not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations”

Former cast member Maya Vander stated:

“Big big congratulations!!!”

Meanwhile, Davina Potratz offered her “congrats” to the couple, and Heather Rae El Moussa simply responded with a bunch of heart emojis. We love to see so many of Chrishell’s co-stars sending their love and support to her and G Flip! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Netflix/YouTube]