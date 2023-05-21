Chrishell Stause & G Flip Are Not Legally Married Despite Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony?!

It turns out Chrishell Stause and G Flip aren’t actually married. Well, not legally, at least!

For those who don’t know, the 41-year-old reality star revealed on Instagram on May 10 that she and the Australian singer got married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony after more than a year of dating. Alongside a snapshot from their nuptials, she wrote to her followers:

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip #BeYourMan.”

Several outlets confirmed a ceremony happened – including a source for People who shared that “they found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them.” So sweet!

Although it appears the two walked down the aisle, it turns out they’re not married – in the eyes of the law! Both TMZ and Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Saturday that there are no marriage records for the couple in the Clark County, Nevada Recorder’s Office more than a week after announcing their marriage. Whoa! However, sources told TMZ that Chrishell and G Flip plan to have an official wedding sometime in the future.

At this time, neither of them has responded to the reports about their marriage license. Even though they’re potentially not married yet, it seemed like they had a special ceremony. Chrishell recalled to ET this week:

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was… the best day of all time. I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing. It was very untraditional. Elvis was there! So it was great.”

Aww! Chrishell refused to confirm when the Vegas ceremony happened, noting that it took place “a little bit ago” and that the pair are “still keeping some things [private].” The Selling Sunset star continued:

“It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it. Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice.”

No matter what’s going on with their marriage license, we’re glad to hear that Chrishell is so happy with G Flip. We wish them nothing but the best!

