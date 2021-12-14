Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Dropped Luna's First Tooth Down The Drain -- And Went To GREAT LENGTHS To Get It Back!

Oh, no!

Chrissy Teigen always goes above and beyond for her children, so when the Tooth Fairy’s first visit to her home turned into a disaster, she called in backup to save the day!

The Lip Sync Battle star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share that her and John Legend‘s 5-year-old daughter Luna had lost her first tooth! The exciting moment quickly turned into a catastrophe when the momma dropped the tiny tooth into the sink! She explained:

“Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink.”

Such a bummer!

Unwilling to let the tooth go, the Cravings cookbook author actually hired a plumber to open up the sink’s pipes and search for the tooth. He used a camera to locate the missing item — and, thankfully, he found it! Chrissy updated followers, saying:

“Oh s**t we found it on the camera! Praise lord I was so sad.”

Wow! Crisis averted! Ch-ch-check out photos from the rescue (below)!

Would U go to these lengths to save your child’s first tooth?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]