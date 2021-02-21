Chrissy Teigen Honors Her Son Jack On What Would Have Been His Due Date

It’s an emotional weekend for Chrissy Teigen.

The 35-year-old Cravings author took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to honor her baby Jack, whom she lost at the 20-week mark of her pregnancy, on what would have been his due date. In between behind-the-scenes peeks at her cookbook photoshoot, Chrissy snapped a shot of her wearing a beaded bracelet with his name on it, alongside two similar bracelets with the names of her daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. In it, she also wrote:

“Today was your due date. we love you forever.”

Related: Bindi Irwin Shares The Emotional Meaning Behind Her Unborn Baby’s Nickname

Later on in the day, the former model also posted a somber pic to her feed, candidly saying:

“Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug”

Ugh, our hearts are breaking right now! Fans quickly swarmed the comments section of the post, sending Chrissy some love — literally posting a ton of heart emojis in support. The momma has been so open about her grief since she lost her son. Earlier this month, she shared on Twitter about how she was feeling off, explaining:

“I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow… but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh.”

The Lip Sync Battle host also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same month and talked about the miscarriage. In the interview, DeGeneres called Chrissy “super brave” for sharing the emotional moments from the hospital on social media, but the star said she was still processing the loss.

“Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I’m still coming to terms with it. I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders.”

At the time, Chrissy went on to call the gut-wrenching moment a “transformative” experience.

“It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way, it really saved me, because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.”

ICYMI, too, the jewelry piece wasn’t the first way Chrissy has commemorated her son. Back in November, the entrepreneur had Jack’s name tattooed on her wrist, which is close to her one of “John Luna Miles.”

Our hearts go out to Chrissy during this difficult time. What do U guys think about her tribute? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]