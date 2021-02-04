Chrissy Teigen Shares Hospital Selfies, Talks Heartbreaking Feel Of 'Baby Kicks' Ahead Of Surgery

Chrissy Teigen could seriously use some love this week.

On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram Stories to share a pic of herself in the hospital before her endometriosis surgery. In the post, she captioned the selfie with:

“Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol”

In case you missed it, she revealed on Wednesday that she was getting the procedure for her endo, which is a common but painful condition that occurs when the tissue mistakenly grows outside of the uterus. It typically causes symptoms like severe period cramps, chronic pain, bleeding, and or spotting between periods, as well as digestive issues. According to the U.S. Office on Women’s Health, it affects more than 11 percent of women between 15 and 44, and it’s most common in women in their 30s and 40s. Basically, it is no freaking joke.

Her husband John Legend also snapped a supportive pic presumably from the waiting room with their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, that morning.

So sweet!

Unfortunately, the surgery comes the same week as the 35-year-old’s original due date for her late son Jack. In a heartbreaking tweet on Wednesday, the momma shared the sad news:

“My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh.”

The star later followed up her recent tweet with a video that showed her stomach moving, along with the caption:

“I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi — it never stops”

She then looked to her followers for some advice on the surgery recovery process, asking:

“Can anyone tell me their experience after endometriosis surgery? What is the recovery-difficulty level? Like can I make soup after?”

Girl, make as much soup as you want if that will help keep your smile in place and make you feel better! Of course, do this as long as your doctor says it is okay.

To make matters worse, the television personality started trending on Twitter last night after she sharing a story about a bougie time at a restaurant with her singer hubby that didn’t go over well with social media users, saying,

“The waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill, and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn’t even finish it, and it had been cleared!!!”

Afterward, fans began to aggressively point out that the situation was a little tone-deaf and not “relatable” at all, which forced her to clap back with:

“Hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life… I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.”

When things started to spiral, a (rightly-so) pissed off Chrissy begged to be left alone during this week, adding:

“Me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. Shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. Feeling anxious, sad. You let’s f**king own this rich bitch for retweets.”

As you may recall, in late September, Chrissy shared that she and the 42-year-old crooner had lost their baby boy 20 weeks into her pregnancy. The former model opened up about the gut-wrenching experience, along with sharing some photos on Instagram, explaining:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Ugh, we cannot imagine how difficult this must be for you, Chrissy. Please take all the time you need to recover and process during this time. Our thoughts are with you and your family. And sending you lots and lots of hugs and support via our screen!

