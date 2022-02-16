Chrissy Teigen ROASTS John Legend Over His Lame Valentine's Day Card!

Well, not every Valentine’s Day can be a winner… LOLz!

John Legend has made a name for himself as one of the all-time great writers of love songs. We mean, he would be in the Hall of Fame for All of Me alone, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg of his romantic catalog. Unfortunately, it seems that he’s spent so much of his pure poetry on his music that he doesn’t have anything left over for his wife — at least, that’s how Chrissy Teigen sees it.

The Lip Sync Battle alum shared the anticlimactic V-Day message from her hubby on Instagram, with a photo of herself laughing over the lame card he wrote. The up-close pic of the plain white card read:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, My love!

Johnny.”

She captioned the shot:

“dead. I guess he saves it all for the songs

Ha!

Well… it’s the thought that counts, right? LOLz! No, it’s not the most romantic sentiment we’ve ever heard. But when you’ve been together as long as John and Chrissy have (a whopping 16 years), not every holiday is going to be as romantic as the last. Considering all those amazing songs are basically dedicated to her, the momma of two has actually enjoyed plenty of loving attention over the course of their relationship.

Of course, the Grammy winner had a sense of humor about his wife’s teasing anyway, commenting:

“You could at least show the beautiful flowers! “

Thank goodness a bouquet came with that lackluster card! Still, if John is going to proclaim himself the “official King of Valentine’s Day” (as he did in his Headspace ad, below), he needs to step up his game a little bit. At least he supported his lady by wearing a robe from her Cravings by Chrissy line in his commercial!

For her part, the cookbook author commemorated the holiday by sharing a screenshot from the Stereo music video, where the couple first met in 2006. Chrissy captioned the post:

“throwing it back to the day we met, 16 (omg) years ago. thanks for the intro, @nabil! happy valentine’s, lovers. I love you all.”

She also shared a video the musician performing the classic tune L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole, while she chimed in for a duet while wearing more Cravings by Chrissy sleepwear. (They do say Valentine’s Day is a commercial holiday…)

Despite the so-so V-Day card, it’s clear the spark has not died between these two. However, we hope John takes this as a lesson to put a little more effort into his romantic message for next year! Something tells us he will…

