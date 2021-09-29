Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss Anniversary Post Remembering 'The Son We Almost Had'

We are sending all of our love to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The couple had a rough day on Tuesday, as it marked the one-year anniversary of their gut-wrenching pregnancy loss. And the dark irony wasn’t lost on Chrissy that the sad remembrance just so happened to fall on National Sons Day this year, too.

In a post published to the 35-year-old supermodel’s Instagram account last night, she shared an intimate photo of her and John grieving Jack, the baby boy they lost that day, in what appears to be a hospital bed, tears rolling down her cheek. It’s a tough image to see, but also very real, with Legend comforting his wife during her heartbreaking time of need.

The post, which followed a tribute to son Miles, had the Lip Sync Battle star sharing a candid message about their loss in the caption along with it, too:

“and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Hours earlier, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model-turned-proud momma had celebrated her 3-year-old son Miles for National Sons Day.

Joking that Miles would grow up and take offense that Chrissy had previously celebrated National Daughters Day with a sweet post about 5-year-old older sister Luna, she uploaded this on Tuesday afternoon (below):

What a cute kid! National Sons Day aside, the A-lister clearly had a tumultuous day on Tuesday.

In addition to the heartbreaking post honoring Jack, Chrissy also shared some candid words on her Instagram Stories throughout the day, where it quickly became clear that she was going through it. After first revealing that her kids had gotten her sick (ugh!), the mom of two later got real about IG hate and described some of her emotions on what was a stressful roller coaster of a day:

That middle post… so awful.

Like we said, sending all our love to Chrissy and her fam during this difficult time.

