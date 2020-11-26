Chrissy Teigen SAVAGES Troll Who Criticized Meghan Markle's Miscarriage Op-Ed!

Meghan Markle got a new defender in her corner today, one you definitely would want on your side: Miss Chrissy Teigen herself.

In choosing to write a New York Times op-ed revealing her heartbreaking miscarriage, the Duchess of Sussex surely knew she would be attacked by that corner of the internet for whom she can’t do anything right. Some folks have just always hated her — and sympathy over such a tragic loss wasn’t going to change that.

One Twitter user saw all the hate coming after the miscarriage news and wrote a warning for those naysayers in a now-viral tweet:

“Meghan Markle won’t see the all of the nasty shit you write about her but your friends who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a baby will.”

Well, the editor of the Sunday Express, a UK tabloid — like the type Meghan fought a legal battle against — took that as a challenge apparently. Marco Giannangeli wrote in response:

“Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself? What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?”

What does it add?? OK, just off the top of our heads, it puts a face on it, the face of someone who otherwise seems successful and blessed. It shows that this can happen to anyone, and every woman who experiences it, no matter how rich or famous or strong, is devastated by it.

He’s acting like Meghan wrote some kind of essay making a national tragedy all about herself as opposed to sharing something quite personal with the world — essentially giving something of herself to everyone else. Kind of the opposite.

In any case, the former Suits star has a powerful defender to smack down attacks like this. Chrissy Teigen saw the response — which wasn’t too dissimilar from all the hate she got for sharing her pregnancy loss story last month. And she saw red.

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Speak About Their ‘Complete & Utter Grief’ Over Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy tweeted savagely at the editor:

“Award for today’s absolute piece of s**t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s**t.”

Innerestingly, Chrissy showed she’s trying to turn over a new leaf by deleting that tweet after just a short time and instead writing:

“Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol”

Ha! Well, it’s obviously more important Chrissy stay healthy than someone talking out of their ass be put in check. Besides, the ratio on that tweet tells us quite a few folks have put in the time doing just that.

Speaking of the Chrissy’s Court star’s health, she followed up that tweet with an update on why she isn’t giving us this kind of Twitter gold all the time. She wrote:

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!”

Awww! We love you, gurl! Take as much time as you need! Or as Meghan says in her essay, take our “first steps toward healing.”

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]