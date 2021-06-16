Chrissy Teigen Wants To Go On TV With Oprah To Clear The Air?!

Is Chrissy Teigen already planning apology #3?

John Legend’s wife has been scrambling to recover from her bullying scandal. Shortly after Courtney Stodden brought the model’s disturbing Twitter history to the public’s attention (specifically, tweets in which Chrissy told the model to commit suicide), she apologized on the same forum, tweeting that she was “ashamed and embarrassed” of her past.

However, the controversy didn’t just go away, and several companies dropped her. After spending a few weeks offline, the Lip Sync Battle co-host returned with another, longer form apology on Medium, owning up to being a “troll” and explaining some of her behavior.

The Cravings author closed out that essay by acknowledging that she may not be forgiven for her bullying ways. But she may not be as accepting of that fact as she wanted to appear — because some sources say she’s now planning a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to clear the air.

Insiders told Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice podcast:

“Chrissy has been advised that it’s best to go into hiding and lay low. She’s been told that if she shuts up, all of this will pass. However, shutting up is not exactly her style, which is why she’s talking to Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview to tell her truth.”

If one thing has been made clear, it’s that Luna and Miles’ momma isn’t ready to log off social media for good, even amidst all the criticism. We mean, she barely lasted a month offline between those two apologies. (And before that, her last social media hiatus was only about three weeks long.) The insiders shared:

“Chrissy is a fighter and she believes that she is such an excellent communicator that she can talk herself out of any mess. … She’s reached out to several friends who have convinced her this would be a good idea.”

Is it a good idea, though? What could Chrissy say that hasn’t already been covered in apologies #1 and #2? Taking accountability for what she said that wasn’t in the public eye, we guess? Stodden claims there were DMs, and Michael Costello now says he was bullied out of jobs, to the point of being suicidal.

But would talking about all that even help??

According to DailMail.com, another industry insider added:

“Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation.”

The real question is, would Oprah be willing to give a platform to rehab the image of an admitted bully? The Meghan Markle tell-all was a totally different situation, considering A) royalty was involved, and B) the actress was actually a victim of mistreatment by the British press (and “The Firm”), not a perpetrator. In that case, Meg was opening up about experiencing suicidal ideation, whereas Chrissy is in hot water for telling someone to commit suicide. The difference is pretty stark.

We’re not sure what will come of all this, but we’re certainly very interested to see how it all plays out…

