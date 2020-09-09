Chrissy Teigen Says ‘Pizzagate Insanity’ Wrecked Her Mental Health — Possibly Endangering Her Pregnancy!

It’s not easy being Chrissy Teigen these days!

The pregnant mother-of-two took to Instagram to open up about how she’s struggling to deal with the undying, unsubstantiated allegations of sex trafficking from social media conspiracy theorists who have associated the model with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein AND the unfounded “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, revealing that the critics have taken a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

As we reported, Teigen recently deleted over 60,000 tweets in an attempt to protect her loved ones from those flooding her social accounts with baseless claims that she and husband John Legend were closely tied to convicted sex offender Epstein. Many of these so-called “sleuths” leave a string of pizza emojis in the comments section of the cookbook author’s ‘Gram, referencing the long discredited “Pizzagate” theory that was pushed partly by the far-right conspiracy group QAnon.

Wait, wasn’t that a completely separate sex trafficking ring, supposedly run by Hillary Clinton? These people can’t get their conspiracy theories straight.

Well, ridiculous or not, on Tuesday Chrissy admitted that the attacks have become so overwhelming, she at one point stopped leaving “cute” comments on her friends’ social media posts because she knew “they’d be flooded with pizzagate insanity.” She elaborated in a post:

“I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I’m cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone f**king hated me. I couldn’t do anything right, say anything right. My own fan pages wrote me, asking if I still wanted to be talked about even though the comments would be super hurtful.”

So sad!

But the non-stop attacks didn’t just taint the star’s IG experience: they were a potential threat to her pregnancy, too.

Teigen explained that while she was dealing with this drama, which she calls her “deep dark internet/real life days,” she was also recovering from a breast reduction surgery that was potentially dangerous to the bun in her oven. She revealed the stress “took a toll”:

“I was so so so scared the aggression on my body took a toll on the baby and just mentally came to terms with it ‘not working out’. It had never worked out naturally before so for sure it wouldn’t now!”

Fortunately, the 34-year-old recently revealed that “all is well” with her pregnancy despite the negativity — and she’s also coming to terms with the fact that not everyone will be a fan of hers.

She concluded her post:

“I guess I’ve come to terms with the fact not everyone is going to like me, and even though I still VERY MUCH DO NOT LIKE THAT, i can live with it.”

We’re glad to hear she’s got through this nasty rough patch!

Read her full post (below) — complete with her stunning Marie Claire cover for y’all to marvel over.

