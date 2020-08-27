Chrissy Teigen Shows Off How ‘Fast’ Her Baby Bump Is Growing!

Chrissy Teigen’s next kid will be here before she knows it!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show fans a very revealing peek at her baby bump — which is rapidly expanding, according to the star.

In the self-filmed video, the 34-year-old cookbook author wore nothing but a robe as she showed off her belly while standing in her bathroom. As she covered up her private parts, the social media sensation mused:

“Wow. Third baby, goes fast… How is this even possible?”

LOLz, how many you got in there, gurl!?

Teigen also shared a too-cute video of her 2-year-old son Miles reciting a joke he heard from his momma about birth plans. See (below):

Adorbz!

As we reported, the Chrissy’s Court star and husband John Legend teased they were expecting baby number three in the music video for the Grammy-winner’s song Wild earlier this month. Sources soon confirmed the news, with one telling People that Teigen “was pretty shocked when she found out that she is pregnant,” adding:

“It really was the happiest news, though. She cried many happy tears and was very emotional.”

Days after the news broke, Chrissy clarified the timing of her pregnancy, since many fans noted that she recently underwent breast-implant-removal surgery. The Cravings author revealed the “routine pregnancy test you do before surgery” said negative, but she got a positive when testing again weeks later.

She added:

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt … bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you.”

The soon-to-be mother-of-three — who previously underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive Miles and 4-year-old daughter Luna — said on Twitter she was still “very worried” because their unexpected pregnancy journey with baby No. 3 is much different than how her first two pregnancies played out.

She explained:

“Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could [get pregnant naturally].”

The Lip Sync Battle host hasn’t announced her due date yet, but she’s suspected to pop around March 2021. Maybe sooner based on how much she’s already showing!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]