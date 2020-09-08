Chrissy Teigen Recalls ‘Scary’ Racist Incident Where She & John Legend Were Followed

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a terrible encounter she and husband John Legend endured a decade ago.

The 34-year-old supermodel and momma of two spoke about the unsettling ordeal as part of her interview for the latest Marie Claire cover story. As she explained it, the incident allegedly went down in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010 — so, not exactly back in the Jim Crow-era South, further proving racist behavior has never really left the worst among us…

Speaking about a trip she and her husband, now 41, were taking at the time to visit his godmother, Luna and Miles‘ mom recalled (below):

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us. When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address. They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”

The cookbook author continued from there, noting how John’s previous experiences as a Black man had meant he’d been forced to endure plenty of this treatment his entire life:

“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday. It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”

To think that something that scary and unacceptable is “normal” for Black men makes it even worse. What kind of society are we living in?!

For Chrissy’s part, all she can do now is treat everyone with kindness and prepare Miles and Luna — and the family’s third child, who she’s expecting in 2021 — for the unfortunate realities of the world. She explained more about that in the interview, adding:

“When it comes to [Miles and Luna] being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black. There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations, but it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that. But regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin color. We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need.”

