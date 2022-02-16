Sorry, Nick Cannon! Mariah Carey Does NOT Want You Back!

There was only one lonely heart this Valentine’s Day!

Nick Cannon may have poured his soul out in an emotional new single in honor of his ex-wife Mariah Carey for the romantic holiday on Monday — but she did NOT reciprocate those feelings. LOLz! On Tuesday, the pop star took to Instagram to update fans that her love fest with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was still going on!! Snapping an adorable photo for the ‘gram, the singer captioned the post:

“Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!”

Yas, girl!

The Queen of Christmas and the dancer have been dating ever since Mariah split up with Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016. They first met in the early 2000s when Bryan was one of her backup dancers. Before that, she was, of course, married to the All That alum. They tied the knot in 2008 before ultimately divorcing in 2016. As it turns out, the talk show host has had a tough time getting over his ex – and it’s been so tough that he actually wants her back!

The R&B crooner released a new song on Valentine’s Day tilted Alone — and the whole thing was one big “ode” to Carey! The emotional track samples his ex-wife’s hit Love Takes Time and it supposedly “describes” the 41-year-old’s feelings “about Mariah and their split,” according to a press release.

The lyrics are particularly noteworthy throughout the whole song. At first, the Wild ‘N Out host sings about wanting a second chance at love with the Grammy winner, remarking:

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at”

Then he takes a hard look at some of his more questionable life choices, continuing:

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

Ultimately, he seems to understand why a reconciliation could never happen, sharing:

“I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya/Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain’t trying to f**k it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.”

Uh, yeah, probably a lot too late!! Ch-ch-check out the full song (below).

On Twitter, the comedian mused:

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone”

But whether or not the mom of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with Cannon, listened to the ballad, it’s unlikely to change her feelings! A source told People that her love life has never better, explaining:

“Mariah is really happy.”

The choreographer doesn’t just spoil the songwriter on holidays, either, he’s always looking out for her, the insider noted:

“He’s always doting on her and they have a great time together.”

And he’s a “great” sidekick when it comes to the kiddos. Love that — but we bet Nick doesn’t. Sorry, bud! Should have come to this revelation a lot sooner — if it’s not just a PR move to get more attention on his new album out Friday, that is! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

