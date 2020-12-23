Chrissy Teigen Reveals She'll 'Never' Be Pregnant Again Following Loss Of Baby Boy

In a heartbreaking but very real update on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a vulnerable selfie featuring her remaining bump, months after her devastating pregnancy loss.

Uploading directly to Instagram, the 35-year-old posed in a golden Cult Gaia gown complete with a plunging bodice and sexy midriff cutouts, which appeared to highlight her “frustrating” curves, a painful reminder of “what could have been.”

The momma of two elaborated in the caption of her intimate pic:

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

The model, who lost her baby boy (whom she had begun to call Jack) in September after severe complications and a hospitalization, maintained a positive spin on the situation, continuing to write:

“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

Teigen shares Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with loving husband John Legend. Together, the couple has been outspoken about their grief, having joined “a club no one wants to be a part of,” according to the musician in October when he tweeted a testimony to his wife saying:

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life to the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

By the end of October, the Cravings: Hungry For More author was ready to talk about her experience, writing a lengthy, heartbreaking post for Medium, as well as taking to socials to elaborate on the difficulties of this moment for both Mom and Dad. She explained:

“A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love.”

Awww.

We’re always so thankful for Chrissy’s honesty. There are so many people who can related to her story, as tragic and sad as it may be at times. Normalizing difficult, honest conversations is so important in helping everyone feel seen and never have to suffer in silence.

