Chrissy Teigen Gushes About ‘First Sober Italian Getaway’ With John Legend!

Congrats are in order!

Chrissy Teigen officially lived out her dream of enjoying her “first sober Italian getaway.” Keyword being sober!

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on what it meant to attend a star-studded fundraising event for Unicef alongside her hubby John Legend over the weekend. While thanking her beauty team for helping her look gorgeous in a “Luigi’s mansion” inspired look (below), the cookbook author shared:

“THANK YOU @alanavanderaa @hairinel @novakaplan for making me feel like the luigi’s mansion character i deserved. but really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway.”

On a side note, the momma of two added:

“I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical.”

But what she doesn’t hate?! That she made it through the event without losing her bearings! Admittedly “rambling” about the evening, the Lip Sync Battle host continued:

“Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy.”

Better yet, it sounds like the couple had even more fun than what they might have experienced had Chrissy poured a few too many! What an AH-mazing thing to realize!

The foodie concluded:

“we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”

The Chrissy’s Court lead’s sobriety update comes just two weeks after she admitted struggling with her mental health amid bullying accusations. After returning to IG following a brief hiatus, the Cravings author wrote:

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

Of course, these unfortunate emotions began after she was accused of sending Courtney Stodden violent messages urging them to commit suicide when they were younger, as well as writing unnecessarily cruel things to many others online. While she publicly apologized to the model, Teigen rightfully faced a lot of backlash.

We imagine all that stress only makes staying sober more challenging, so we’re especially inspired to know she not only resisted any urges during these tough weeks but also while having the time of her life in Italy.

