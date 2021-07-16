Chrissy Teigen Replaced By Gigi Hadid On Never Have I Ever After Bullying Controversy!

Gigi Hadid has scooped up Chrissy Tiegen’s Never Have I Ever narrator role, and she had “the best time” doing so!

As we reported, John Legend’s wife was tapped to portray the inner voice of one of the characters in the second season of the hit Netflix comedy, but departed the guest spot following her social media bullying controversy.

The Cravings author was supposed to play the inner voice of the show’s resident hottie, Paxton (played by Darren Barnet). Given the character’s attractiveness, the writers wanted his inner voice to be that of someone who could relate to the struggles of being beautiful. So it’s not a huge surprise the Mindy Kaling-exec produced show tapped another supermodel to replace Teigen!

Related: Farrah Abraham BLASTS Chrissy, Says She Needs ‘Mental Help’ After No Apology

Hadid says in the episode:

“When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world. But, we’ve got brains too, and feelings and — Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I’m trying to make a point here.”

LOLz!

On Thursday, Zayn Malik’s baby momma took to Twitter to promote the freshly-released second season of the beloved show, sharing that she had quite the ball narrating the ep. She wrote:

“Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever ! Check out Season 2 NOW on @netflix”

Gigi is far from the first star to narrate an episode of the show. John McEnroe is the inner voice of the main character, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) while Andy Samberg is the character Ben’s (played by Jaren Lewison) voice.

Showrunner Lang Fisher spoke about deciding who would be Paxton’s narrator while speaking to ET‘s Philiana Ng on Wednesday, sharing:

“Because Paxton’s character is so aloof and he’s kind of mysterious, we wanted to make sure that we know what’s going on with him. He’s another character who outwardly seems perfect and happy and chill, and we wanted to show that he has insecurities and has these dreams that people may not know about. When we were trying to think of who his narrator should be, we wanted it to be someone who maybe has the same struggles, who is someone who maybe people don’t think of as anything but a pretty face. So that was kind of the criteria for this. And then obviously we wanted someone who’d be funny. So that’s sort of where we were focused on.”

AH-Mazing!

As for Chrissy, the superstar recently returned to social media to let everyone know she’s been struggling since becoming a member of the “cancel club.” She wrote on Instagram:

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer…. Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

We’re sure she’ll eventually find a way to bounce back from this. In the meantime, at least gurl has some free time to binge Never Have I Ever!

[Image via Netflix/Avalon/WENN]