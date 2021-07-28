Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Introduce Adorable New Basset Hound Pearl!

Nothing better than puppy love!

Amid Chrissy Teigen’s bullying controversy and only two weeks since she had to say goodbye to French bulldog Pippa, the cookbook author and her husband John Legend have their hands full with a new puppy! Introducing the world to Pearl on Tuesday, the dog momma shared:

“Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!”

Aww! Who wouldn’t take to John, though? He was People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 after all! And he just got 10% cuter with the pup in his lap!! See the adorable duo (below)!

Luckily, their other French bulldog Penny is a fan too! Chrissy continued in her post:

“Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold.”

How cute!! Chrissy and John also have a poodle rescue named Petey, a bearded dragon named Sebastian, and an English bulldog named Paul.

In mid-July, the couple sadly announced their 10-year-old dog Pippa had passed away. The Cravings: Hungry For More author revealed:

“our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad — loved her pearl necklace and never took s**t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

The All Of Me vocalist was also struggling with the loss, expressing on the ‘gram:

“We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans”

We know Pearl will never replace Pippa, but perhaps this new addition will help the family recover faster. Speaking of that speedy pup, the 35-year-old seems ready for the high energy and cuddly canine to turn into a “stubborn” log soon. LOLz!

Reflecting on her childhood growing up with the same breed, she added:

“I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!

See all the “ear magic” (below)!

The Chrissy’s Court lead also shared some memorable first moments with the new pet in her IG Story, including a funny clip of her 3-year-old Miles questioning what the nipples on the pooch’s belly were. Hah! See it HERE while it lasts. Otherwise, check out these screenshots!

When do we get to come over for a puppy playdate?! We’ll bring treats!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Surprised the family added another furry friend so quickly? Think this will be a good distraction for the newest member of the “cancel club”? Let us know in the comments (below)!

