Chrissy Teigen FIRES BACK At Michael Costello Over 'Fake' DM Controversy: 'You Are Now Causing Actual Pain'

Chrissy Teigen is coming to her own defense over the whole Michael Costello DMs controversy, and she isn’t holding back!

Not long after John Legend went to bat for her online, the former model returned to social media on Friday following her public apology to share her own thoughts on the fashion designer’s allegations and “completely fake” messages.

In case you haven’t been following the drama this week, the Project Runway alum claimed the momma of two contacted him on Instagram to bully him over accusations of racism. Chrissy’s team has denied wrongdoing, even adding the DMs were not authentic. Then his team released a statement in response, claiming she’s trying to discredit him.

While the back-and-forth can be a lot to follow, the 35-year-old cookbook author wasn’t going to let him have the last say. Posting a new message from her camp on Costello, she first wrote on Twitter (below):

“No idea what the f**k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here:”

The tweet included the following statement:

“Chrissy Teigen very clearly and contritely apologized for insensitive public tweets she made around a decade ago. She did not acknowledge nor apologize for sending private messages directing or encouraging self harm. Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello’s recent attack, which includes fictional ‘screenshots’ from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send. In October 2014, she did post a comment on Mr. Costello’s Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark. After he denied the accusation and claimed it was based on a photoshopped comment, Chrissy deleted the comment, as was reported at the time. Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career. The stylist he also attacked in his recent comments was not a part of Chrissy’s team until 2016 and did nothing to harm Mr. Costello.”

It continued:

“Until Mr. Costello’s recent accusations, Chrissy believed she and Mr. Costello had a cordial relationship, as they had friendly online interactions for several years. In one from 2018, he commented on an Instagram stroy photo and said her lipstick ‘looks beautiful.’ Another one from 2019, said a photo of food ‘looks amazing.’ On January 28, 2019 he asked her ‘Are you going to the Grammys?’ Over the years, Chrissy suggested her stylists connect with Mr. Costello for red carpet events, but ultimately other designers’ work was chosen. Recently, more claims of Costellos’ alleged racist comments and treatment have come to light, but Chrissy has only just learned of them and, until now, thought she and Mr. Costello were on positive terms. When the supposed screenshots from 2014 were originally circulated last week, the name on Chrissy’s account was misspelled. Several media outlets recognized this and chose not to run it, since it was clearly manipulated. This week, the fabricated screenshots were cleaned up with the correct spelling of Chrissy’s social media handle; however they could not actually be from 2014 because they feature elements that were not a part of the Instagram app in 2014. A closer look at the alleged 2014 screenshots plainly shows that they feature her old profile photo that was changed in 2016, alongside a video chat function that Instagram did not launch until 2018. In addiction, the alleged 2014 screenshots also include a color format which Instagram launched in 2020. The old profile picture and these new Instagram features could not co-exist in the same authentic screenshot. Recent media investigations have confirmed these inconsistencies as well.”

The PR message concluded with empathy, stating:

“Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same. Chrissy has every right to correct the record and defend her name. She is not interested in making Mr. Costello the target of harassment or abuse from anyone claiming to support her. She hopes this can be a time of honest reflection and healing.”

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

Teigen followed her initial response with screenshots of those Costello DMs referenced (above).

Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

She wrote more on her Instagram page, too, adding for followers:

“And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years. Please do NOT bully this man under the masquerade of defending me. I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth. Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s**t show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects.”

