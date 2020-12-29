Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 4 Weeks Sober Following Pregnancy Loss Tragedy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is now four weeks sober.

The confession came after the former Sports Illustrated model shared a video of herself happily dancing in a one-piece bathing suit to her Instagram on Tuesday.

A fan responding to the giddiness jokingly commented on the post:

“I need whatever drugs you’re on”

…to which Teigen surprisingly responded that she is actually “4 weeks sober” now — with a heart and prayer hand emojis at the end.

The statement earned a ton of supportive and positive messages from her followers. Here are just a few:

“congratulations on ur sobriety. It’s an amazing feeling. keep sharing your beautiful vibe and happiness” “amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time” “proud of you!!”

How amazing!

Teigen has been very open about her struggles with alcohol. In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, the Chrissy’s Court lead divulged that she was cutting back on booze because she didn’t know how to have just one drink. She also talked about her family’s history with alcohol abuse, saying:

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then, that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then, a bunch at the awards show. And then, I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

Speaking of horrible, it has definitely been a difficult couple of months for the Cravings author. Back in September, Teigen shared in an extremely raw social media post that her and husband John Legend lost their baby at 20 weeks after she was diagnosed with a partial placental abruption.

We imagine the pain of her pregnancy loss led to some extra drinking. But only for a couple months, as she responsibly cut herself off around the start of December. We’re just so impressed gurl was once again able to see when enough was enough and cut back — or in this case cut it out altogether.

It must have been especially hard to do so during such an unimaginably tough time. This loss was one felt around the world as the beloved social media star shared at the time:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

A couple months later, the Lip Sync Battle host also revealed in a heartbreaking post that she would never be pregnant again after the tragedy, writing:

This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx

And now we know part of the healing process is NOT relying on alcohol to get through it.

So impressed. And of course, forever thankful for Chrissy’s bravery and honesty.

