Dayum, Trace Cyrus Got Sober — And JACKED!

Is the whole Cyrus family working on leveling up, or what?

Miley Cyrus has been vocal recently about her journey with sobriety. As it turns out, her brother Trace Cyrus is on a similar journey, and he’s looking fitter and healthier than ever! The musician has taken to Instagram in the last few weeks to document his progress, and he’s clearly come a long way.

Last week, he shared a side-by-side of present day Trace and his younger self. And the difference is STARTLING! The caption read:

“I work so hard on improving myself & at times feel like I’m getting nowhere.. The pic on the left is a reminder how far I’ve really come. At that time in my life my addictions had completely taken control, I was barely eating, & my anxiety was so bad It was a struggle just to leave my house. I look so skinny in the older pic it almost looks photoshopped but I promise it’s not.. Since then I’ve gained 50 pounds & feel like a completely different person. I promise you no matter how bad things are you can always change them. Don’t waste years of your life being someone you are unhappy with like I did. I’ll never be that person again & I’ll continue to work on myself everyday. It’s still going to be a long journey to really become the man I want to be but I’m going to enjoy the ride. Stay strong, be consistent, & fight hard to make the changes you want in life. “

Just… wow.

Inspirational!

Later, he celebrated a month of sobriety, writing:

“31 days completely sober! My energy has come back. I’m sleeping better than I have in years. My anxiety has been fading away. I feel stronger than I ever have before. The most important thing in my life is music & I’ve put that on hold to focus on this process of bettering myself. A lot of people ask me why I’m making these physical & mental changes. It’s all to be the best version of myself as an artist. I want to create songs & perform forever. The path I was on was destructive. The path I’m on moving forward is focused on passion, success, & creativity. I love you all Be strong, consistent, & stay focused on your dreams!”

We really respect his journey — but we are also busy drooling a bit! We mean… yum!

Clearly everything the 31-year-old doing is working, because he’s looking GOOD! He’s come a long way since Metro Station’s Shake It days!

In all seriousness, congratulations on your sobriety, Trace. Keeping up that commitment to your health and happiness is an impressive feat.

