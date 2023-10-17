Christina Aguilera Reveals Whether She Wants To Be Mentioned In Britney Spears' Memoir!

Christina Aguilera may figure prominently in Britney Spears‘ memoir when it comes to her fellow pop star’s early life. Or maybe she won’t! But there’s only one way to find out: wait until next Tuesday when The Woman In Me hits stores.

On Monday night, Christina sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and the late-night host didn’t let it go to waste! He totally asked about Brit! While speaking to the Genie In A Bottle crooner about Halloween, her forthcoming Vegas shows, and more, Kimmel broached the subject of the memoir.

He quizzed Christina about whether she thought she might be written about in Brit’s book at all, and Aguilera answered:

“Dude, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

And Kimmel wasn’t done there! He followed up by asking whether Christina “hoped” to be in the book, to which the Mickey Mouse Club alum replied:

“I don’t know. Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated.”

Hmmm…

Alluding to the longstanding public rivalry between Britney and Christina, Jimmy then asked again whether the 42-year-old would prefer to be in the book at all! Finally, Aguilera admitted if she had her choice, she’d rather be left out:

“Let’s put it this way. I’d rather be it you than me. So hopefully you’ll be in it. You’ll make the book.”

Wow! At least she finally came out and said it — she does NOT want to make it into the book! Of course, something tells us she will be in there at least a little bit. How could she not?! After all, we already know Brit has openly discussed her Mickey Mouse Club times and all that.

You can watch the full exchange (below), beginning just before the ten-minute mark:

Of course, these two have a long history Britney could choose from if she had something to say. In 2021, Britney publicly called out Christina over a seemingly shady interview clip. That didn’t sit well with Aguilera, and the feud that began when the two women were pop stars coming up in the 2000s bubbled over decades later. Last September saw Christina unfollow Britney on socials after a perceived body-shaming post when up on Spears’ Instagram account. Brit quickly tried to walk that back, but the feud was only further fueled in the minds of fans!!

And now, here we are. Xtina waiting for the other shoe to drop… What do U make of Christina’s comments to Kimmel, Perezcious readers?!

