Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body-Shaming Post!

Too low, Britney Spears, too low.

As the pop star has been enjoying her newfound freedom following 13 years in a conservatorship, she’s had a lot of trauma to unpack from the last decade of her life. We’ve all gotten a front-row seat to the process — whether or not that’s such a good thing. And while we’re all for Britney expressing herself and sharing her truth, she may have just gone too far!

As we reported, on Sunday night, the 40-year-old singer blasted her father Jamie Spears, and the rest of her team for the way they ran her tours, including how they hired smaller dancers than her for the stage, making her feel self-conscious about her body when performing. Definitely a bummer. Nobody should feel insecure when getting on stage in front of thousands — and someone of her caliber should have had some say in those she worked with. But alas, she didn’t and we felt for her! But it turns out Britney had a little more to say on the topic, and this time she crossed a line!

On Monday, the Crossroads alum once again took to Instagram to discuss her lack of confidence in the past — this time straight-up body-shaming her old friend (and longtime, supposed rival) Christina Aguilera and her backup dancers! WTF?! The Toxic star wrote:

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it??”

And get this: the caption was posted under a super degrading image of a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield, saying:

“I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Sooo, she’s basically calling Xtina’s dancers fat?! Seriously?? Not cool.

Britney, clearly not seeing a problem with her controversial statement, went on to discuss her confidence and the many restrictions she dealt with while in her conservatorship, adding:

“Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about !!!!”

She has a point, but there was NO need to drag other women down! Check out her post before we get into the reactions (below)!

Harsh!

As a result of Britney’s disappointing post, Christina has officially unfollowed her longtime pop rival on IG. At this time, she hasn’t publicly addressed the drama, though. As to be expected, fans have also flooded social media and Brit’s comment section to put her in her place, clapping back by writing:

“This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney” “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing” “I mean I am all for freedom of speech but that post was noooot needed.” “It’s gross no matter who it’s about.” “This is why you don’t use social media as therapy. Not everything needs to be posted.”

So true!!

Interestingly, this shocking body-shaming upload comes days after Britney revealed she “subconsciously” wants to “offend people” because she’s “been so f**king offended” throughout her life. She has a right to be angry at her conservators, but judging other hard-working performers’ bodies — especially when they had no control over her legal situation — was uncalled for. It’s certainly no way to heal, either! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did Britney’s post go too far? Let us know what U think (below).

