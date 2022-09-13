Britney Spears Clarifies Christina Aguilera Comments After Sparking Body-Shaming Controversy!

Britney Spears is walking back her claims about Christina Aguilera!

On Monday, the pop star seemingly body-shamed Xtina and her backup dancers in a post all about how she would have looked “extremely small” had she been paired with “Christina Aguilera’s dancers” on stage. The caption came under a photo of a quote about how someone can look thin by hanging out “with fat people.” Just, so unnecessary. The Beautiful singer quickly unfollowed Brit, who was also met with a ton of valid backlash from fans upset to see her dragging down other women! The uproar worked though, because now Britney is apologizing!

On Tuesday, the songwriter returned to Instagram with a drawing of two female fairies seemingly holding hands. In the caption, she clarified her statement about Christina, saying:

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!”

Shaaady?! That does NOT sound like a compliment to us! Brit continued:

“I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

Hmm. She definitely mentioned Christina, so we’re not sure why she’s trying to claim otherwise now! But at least she’s clearing the air!

The 40-year-old went on to insist her comments were meant to address her own insecurities, especially those that she suffered from while performing alongside many other women, writing:

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”

A pretty decent apology, TBH!! Maybe next time she’ll avoid name-checking anybody — unless she has something good to say! Read the full thing for yourself (below)!

Thoughts?!

Let us know your reactions to this update (below)!

