Christina Anstead Felt ‘Lonely And Unhappy’ A WHOLE Year Before Ant Anstead Split

Navigating life with just one partner is hard enough, so things can get tricky when you bring two exes and two sets of kids into the mix.

As we previously reported, Christina Anstead announced on Friday via Instagram that she and Ant Anstead have separated after less than two years of marriage. She wrote:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

While we haven’t gotten too many details about the potential reasoning for their split, one source revealed to People that issues arose a year ago after the arrival of their son Hudson London Anstead:

“After the baby, they started having conflicts.”

In addition to the 1-year-old, Christina shares 5-year-old son Brayden and 10-year-old daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, and Ant has 16-year-old daughter Amelie and 14-year-old son Archie with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.

But despite all the kids and new baby, the HGTV star was left feeling “lonely and unhappy” at home, said the insider:

“Christina found it difficult to balance everything, their marriage was struggling.”

While fans might be shocked by the split announcement, it was no different for the 37-year-old, who is keeping her chin up:

“She never expected to get a divorce. But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

That included putting any sad feelings to the side for her daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday, which was celebrated with a very chic Parisian party! Take a look at the epic pics (below), which would make even grownups jealous:

El Moussa also shared snaps from the party with the birthday girl, his son, and fiancée Heather Rae Young, writing in part on his IG:

“This girl is just so special to me. I know you see me posting photos and is going on dates but it’s so much deeper. When I was at my lowest she was there for me. It didn’t matter how bad it was she would tell me she loved me and that everything was going to be okay. She made me believe things would get better and she motivated me to be a better man.”

Speaking of Tarek, the Flip or Flop co-host has been doing just fine despite his ex-wife’s separation, bragging in a recent social media post about living out his dream life with the Selling Sunset star:

“I don’t know…I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!”

Let’s hope Christina can focus on herself and start healing soon! It sounds like she needs it.

