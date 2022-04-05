Christina Haack Got Secretly Hitched After Quick Engagement -- And THIS Gave It Away!

Christina Haack‘s quickie engagement turned into a quickie marriage — and there’s legal documentation of that fact!

Of course, we’ve been reporting on the former Flip Or Flop star’s lightning-quick love with fiancé now-hubby Joshua Hall, including some key details about their eyebrow-raising dating timeline and the not-so-surprised reaction to that from Hall’s spurned ex-wife. But now it turns out they weren’t just dating for these past few months… they were already married!

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple are now coming out and saying that Haack and Hall secretly got married in California sometime within the last six months. It’s unclear exactly when it was, but the insiders are apparently pretty sure about it because Haack’s real estate license has been changed to reflect her decision to take Hall’s surname.

As the outlet notes, at least regarding real estate matters, she now legally goes by Christina Hall. The outlet obtained her real estate license, which is active and in good standing, and it showed her new surname, proving the legal change to take Hall’s family name.

There’s precedent here, too; Christina’s license references her old legal names, too, including Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa, from when she was married to fellow former HGTV host Tarek El Moussa. (Strangely, there does not seem to be any mention of Ant Anstead — her most recent ex-hubby — or any name listed to that effect. Make of that what you will…)

For what it’s worth, Christina has long since leaned into her new surname — at least on Instagram, where she has it posted prominently as her profile display name (below):

So there’s that! Obviously, changing legal docs like a real estate license would seem to confirm a wedding in a far more official way than an IG profile alteration. But still intriguing!

Apparently, Christina and Joshua intend to celebrate their nuptials in a similarly low-key way, as well. TMZ goes on to note that the pair is planning to soon host “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” to celebrate their marriage, but nothing big or showy is on the table. Well, that’ll be nice, at least!

It’s definitely been a surprise to watch this couple’s relationship move so quickly. But Christina has been pretty open about the intensity of their love from the very start. Perezcious readers will recall how, last July, the Christina On The Coast star took to IG to explain some of the unique circumstances in which she first fell for Joshua:

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

That’s certainly one way to go about it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Are U surprised Christina and Joshua are evidently already married at this point?! Or is it to be expected, considering how fast they’ve been with everything else in their love story??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

