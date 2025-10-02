Christina Haack Reveals Ex Tarek El Moussa Rescued Her From Josh Hall By Doing THIS!

Although Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are no longer together, he stepped up and had her back when she needed him the most!

You may recall that the Flip or Flop alums joined forces again for a new HGTV show — but this time with a twist. They were no longer working together on a house renovation. Instead, it was a house-flipping showdown between Christina and Tarek. They teamed up with their respective spouses, Josh Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa, for The Flip Off to see who is the best house flipper once and for all!

The two couples began filming the competition series in June 2024, but things took a shocking turn when Christina and Josh broke up weeks into production. The pair already filmed and started a reno together. But after their final fight, which the cameras did not capture, Christina wanted him out of her life in every way possible, including the show. And while reeling from the split in the hours after, the ex-hubs stepped up. The reality star revealed to People on Thursday that Tarek ended up being a huge help in ensuring it happened:

“Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show. They said, ‘No problem. That’s fine.’”

Wow!

Production couldn’t just have Josh in one episode and out the next, though! They needed some sort of transition! Christina continued:

“They just said, ‘We need Christina to have a scene where she tells you, Tarek, that Josh is no longer going to be a part of the show.’”

According to the real estate investor, she filmed the scene with Tarek about a week later, and it became something much more than just informing him about the divorce:

“[The producers] didn’t tell me anything. They just said, ‘Tarek’s coming over. We want you to tell him that you and Josh broke up. But for me, [the scene] was never really about Josh. It was more about me and Tarek and everything that’s happened since then.”

What ended up happening is the exes had an “emotional” heart-to-heart and forgave each other “100%” for everything:

“I think that scene lasted probably an hour and a half in reality and everyone was crying: the camera operators, the production crew. It was emotional. Through the years we have obviously had talks, and we’ve apologized to each other, but not on camera and not like that. I don’t think he expected me to go there.”

Tarek and Christina’s co-parenting relationship has had its ups and downs over the years. But these days, it is better than ever:

“We’ve both taken ownership for our responsibilities. We’ve known each other since we were 22 and I respect him. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great dad. He’s come a long way in our relationship. Both of us have a lot of gratitude and both of us have a lot of respect for each other.”

In fact, all her relationships — including with Heather and other baby daddy Ant Anstead — have significantly “improved” since her divorce from Josh:

“My relationships with everyone improved [after splitting from Hall], and we have a bigger appreciation for each other. I think my kids love that they know that anyone can come over here. It’s not weird at all. It’s wonderful.”

There is finally peace between everyone! Let’s hope it lasts! You never know with this blended family! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via HGTV/YouTube]