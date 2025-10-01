HGTV's Jen Hatmaker Explains Why She Didn't Give Pastor Ex Another Chance After Learning He Cheated

Jen Hatmaker ain’t in the business of giving second chances… At least when it comes to cheaters.

The Christian influencer and HGTV star revealed an absolute bombshell in her new memoir Awake. Her and Brandon’s shocking 2020 divorce wasn’t due to a disagreement or a mutual out-growing of one another — but because she learned he had been secretly cheating on her after 26 years of marriage! Such a heartbreaking betrayal! You can read all about how she found out and the financial ruin he left her in HERE.

Now, the mom-of-five is opening up about whether she ever considered giving him a second shot.

During an appearance on a recent episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Jen reflected on being abandoned by her husband in the midst of the pandemic:

“In those earliest days of just mayhem — absolute mayhem — and it was COVID and July of 2020, so we were isolated and hurting collectively. We were cut off from our sources of community and comfort. We were already pretty tender and bruised.”

What a blow. But deep down, she knew what she had to do:

“I can absolutely understand the instinct to go, ‘What if we patched it up enough so that it could function OK, put it in a drawer and shut it.’ I get the impulse. It’s interesting to look back at what I did and how I responded instinctively. That’s all I had. I wasn’t being strategic.”

That must have taken so much courage. But her instincts served her well:

“Instinctively, I knew this marriage is over, and this is so hard to say, but I had to get to it. I didn’t want to stay married.”

She continued:

“When your spouse creates such an alternative life for himself and abandons everything — his own character and will and story and marriage and family and place in the world — there are red flags. Something is wrong. That’s not the product of a healthy, functioning marriage.”

Good for her for standing firm on her morals. He did her SO dirty. And in retrospect, she now realizes their marriage was FAR from being in a strong place:

“There were so many parts of our marriage that have left us both lonely, disconnected, functioning as roommates. This is the most disastrous, catastrophic, painful thing I’ve ever experienced, and at the same time, I also didn’t want to stay. I knew it.”

Hear her talk more about it (below):

