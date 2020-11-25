Christina Perri Reveals Loss Of Baby Girl Weeks After Hospitalization: 'She Was Born Silent'

Two weeks after being hospitalized for complications, Christina Perri has announced the loss of her baby.

The A Thousand Years singer, who was in her third trimester, shared the heartbreaking news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday night alongside an image of her and husband Paul Costabile holding their daughter’s hand. She wrote:

“last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts”

Video: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reveal ‘Complete & Utter Grief’ After Pregnancy Loss

This emotional update comes months after the Jar of Hearts hitmaker first revealed she was expecting her second child with Paul in July. The pair already share 2-year-old daughter Carmella.

Sadly, it was only recently that the 34-year-old star revealed she was in the hospital, though she didn’t add any details about the baby’s condition. She posted on her Instagram Stories two weeks ago:

“Nothing ever goes as we plan. Huh. Baby is having an issue so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early. Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I’m grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.” “Good morning everyone. I just had a big long cry. I’m trying my best to feel each feeling as they come up. Today has been alot [sic] of sad & angry. I didn’t sleep the whole night and I miss Carmella! There’s so much I don’t know and understand. And even more that I cant control. I just have to stay positive & take each moment as it comes. Right now baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine. More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong thank you again for you thousands of messages. I read them all”

After being discharged, Christina then shared on Friday that the baby would need immediate surgery after she gives birth:

“Basically there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital. We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

We were so hoping their little one would make it.

Let’s keep Christina, Paul, and Carmella in our thoughts during this unimaginably difficult time.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Christina Perri/Instagram]