Oh No! Singer Christina Perri Hospitalized With Serious Pregnancy Complications!

Christina Perri’s pregnancy isn’t going as planned.

The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that she’s been hospitalized due to complications with her second pregnancy. Oh no!

Alongside a selfie from the hospital, the 34-year-old singer shared:

“Nothing ever goes as we plan. Huh. Baby is having an issue so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early. Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I’m grateful for drs and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

The sad news comes months after the Jar of Hearts hitmaker first revealed that she’s expecting her second child with hubby Paul Costabile in July. The pair already share 2-year-old daughter Carmella.

This shocking turn of events came just hours after the singer posted beautiful photos from her first ever nude maternity shoot.

In the caption, she explains the reason she’d never done one of these before — that she was “so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much.” But there was a big inspiration for changing her mind about it this time. That is of course that this pregnancy was bouncing back from the tragic news of her miscarriage back in January.

As one might expect, fans flooded Perri’s social accounts with love and support — prompting the songstress to thank her well-wishers in a separate Story.

She said:

“I can’t even grasp the amount of love that you guys are all sending me right now. It’s so overwhelming and wonderful… All the things you guys are sending me are felt and received and I’m really grateful for this community. I’ll keep you guys updated. Hopefully everything’s OK.”

Perri made good on her promise and gave fans an update the following day, explaining that although her “baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine,” everything has taken quite a toll on her.

She wrote:

“I’m trying my best to feel each feeling as they come up. Today has been a lot of sad & angry. I didn’t sleep the whole night and I miss Carmella! There’s so much I don’t know and understand. And even more that I can’t control… I just have to stay positive & take each moment as it comes… Right now baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine. More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong. Thank you again for your thousands of messages. I read them all.”

Thankfully there was a positive update!

On Wednesday afternoon, Christina posted that she was able to go home and was “hopeful” she would be able to wait until her due date to give birth. Yay! She said:

“It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely good news for right now… I hope I stay pregnant and everything goes smoothly!”

So scary! Sending all the love to Christina and her little one.

