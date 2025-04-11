High School Counselor Who Had Sex With Student Accuses Husband Of 'Neglect' -- Is She BLAMING HIM?!?

An Ohio school counselor who admitted to having sex with her male student now appears to be blaming… her husband!

According to court documents obtained by WCPO, 43-year-old Emily Nutley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery on Monday after her inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student was discovered. Yet, she is seemingly not taking full ownership of what happened — not according to her divorce docs! Let’s rewind…

Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, prosecutors said Emily had been hired as the director of academic services at St. Xavier High School, a private, all-boys Catholic school in Cincinnati. She supervised a program to help academically struggling students when she met the teen in question.

She soon started to reach out to him outside of school in 2023, sending nude photos and sexually explicit messages. Things went way beyond texts, though. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said things with the student became physical in November 2023. Emily engaged in oral sex with him at least once on school grounds and once off campus and had sex with him “after hours while in her office at the school.” And when the student attempted to end the encounters, Powers claimed, “Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages.”

So disgusting.

At some point, someone slipped up and Emily was found out. An internal investigation by the St. Xavier High School administrators brought her inappropriate conduct to light, and they fired her in October 2024. The administration then contacted the Springfield Township Police, who conducted their own criminal investigation. She was arrested and indicted on six counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Powers said at the time:

“This is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible conduct from an adult towards a minor child. This child was in need of help and guidance but instead found an adult looking to act out her perverted sexual desires.”

Emily’s life continued to implode from there, as you might imagine. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, her husband, Jonathan Nutley, with whom she shares three kids btw, filed for divorce in November. Months later, she has now finally responded. And her own filing is shocking, to say the least.

Per the outlet, the teacher made a point of claiming this week that Jonathan was “guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty.”

Umm, what?! We don’t know what “cruelty” she is speaking of, but accusing him of “neglect”? After seeking sexual gratification outside the marriage? WITH A STUDENT?! Many have taken her public filing as a message. She may have pleaded guilty… but she’s placing the blame on her estranged husband! Disgusting!

At this time, Jonathan hasn’t reacted to the allegations from his wife. We’re curious to see what he has to say in response, though…

But in the meantime, Emily is awaiting to be sentenced on June 10. She faces up to 10 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office]