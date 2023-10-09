Christine Brown Married Again! And One Of Her Sister Wives Attended! Look!

Just six months after Christine Brown announced her engagement, she’s really doing it! She’s living her happily ever after!

On Saturday, the Sister Wives alum tied the knot with her fiancé David Woolley! According to People, the wedding was a HUGE celebration with 330 people in attendance — and the 51-year-old described it as her “dream come true”:

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Aww!!

Related: Sister Wives Star Robyn BLASTS Kody’s Ex Christine!

Ahead of the lavish ceremony, complete with all their loved ones and the stunning backdrop of Moab, Utah, her new hubby dished to the outlet this is something Christine never got to have with her first husband, Kody Brown:

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

We guess when you marry a polygamist you really don’t get a special day just for YOU.

This time Christine got the whole thing! The TLC star’s dress was from Boda Bridal, and featured a plunging neckline and some super intricate beading details. She looked absolutely stunning in her dream dress! Oh, and David has eight children of his own and the bride has six with her ex — so they had plenty of loved ones to share the magical moment with, too! Ahead of the wedding, she told the outlet:

“We’re going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me.”

Their kiddos weren’t the only ones to attend the nuptials on the Colorado River, though! Her ex sister wife Janelle Brown also showed up to support her. After so many years spent together with Kody and finally breaking free from that relationship, it’s good to see these two still supporting each other! None of the others showed up though…

Ch-ch-check out some of the pics from her big day (below):

The network even posted some ADORBS footage of the newlywed couple — and they look like they couldn’t be happier!

It sounds like, from that post, that the whole thing may have been recorded for the show, too!

Congratulations to the newlyweds! We’re wishing them many years of love and happiness! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TLC/YouTube/Instagram]