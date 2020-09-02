Clare Crawley Kisses TWO Guys In First Bachelorette Promo — WATCH!

More of Clare Crawley‘s journey on The Bachelorette is being revealed in a new trailer which dropped on Tuesday for the much-anticipated season!
Ahead of the October 13 premiere for what’s promising to be VERY dramatic, Keke Palmer sings a cover of Aretha Franklin‘s Respect while new footage from the ABC series plays, which includes TWO kisses.
In a voiceover while Miz Palmer sings, the 39-year-old shares:
“I have so much to share, and so much to give. I know what I am looking for, and I am so ready for this.”
As you’re likely aware, production on the series was delayed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, during which time the hairdresser is said to have connected with one of her suitors, Dale Moss, to whom she is now reportedly engaged. So then… if she was already with Dale, who is this other guy she’s kissing??
Multiple sources have confirmed to various outlets that Tayshia Adams, who appeared during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, has been brought to Palm Springs to step in for Crawley.
Give the trailer a watch (below) for a taste of what’s to come and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
