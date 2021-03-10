Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are NOT Getting Back Together Despite Florida Reconciliation -- Here's Why

What went wrong here?!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appeared to be headed towards a full reconciliation after reuniting last month in Florida and getting cozy enough with each other to walk hand-in-hand during a public outing. But apparently something didn’t click, because now we’re hearing these two are definitely NOT together. WTF?!

So, a quick refresher for those of us who may not remember back to last month: two days after Valentine’s Day, the (ex?) couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand on the beach and around town in a small village on the gulf coast of Florida. That was big news at the time, because it was the first for-certain sign they were making a go at getting back together after a surprise ugly breakup a month before that, in the middle of January.

But now, it sounds like the Florida fun-fest is f**ked! And not the good kind of f**ked, either!

According to “a source close to Clare” who spoke about the matter to E! News, reconciliation for these two is apparently OFF THE TABLE entirely!

The deets (below):

“At this point in time, Clare and Dale aren’t getting back together. They want to be friends and do want to see each other but don’t think they have a long-term future together. Clare is trying to move on but she is still in contact with Dale.”

Well, OK then!

And if one mole’s revelations aren’t enough, how about two?

A second insider had more to share about the general dynamic that’s gone on between the couple, both within the last month and down in Florida during the trip itself, adding (below):

“Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him. She’s been trying to move on but it’s been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him.”

A month later, it would seem as though moving on won out over reconciliation.

Alas!

TBH, we’re cool with whatever agreement these two reach together, and all that really matters is that they’re both happy and healthy. So if that means the breakup is permanent and the reconciliation is off, so be it!

It’s just an unforeseen ending to what several months ago was such a refreshing and serious love story!

As you’ll recall, Clare literally shut down her season of The Bachelorette in the middle of filming just so she could ride off into the sunset with Dale! Whatever chemistry these two had during their (very short) run on the show, it was so strong that they did something no other contestants have ever done, eloping early, and forcing host Chris Harrison to bring on a mid-season replacement, Tayshia Adams, as the (next) leading lady.

And now, just a few months later, it’s all over.

Unexpected AF!

FWIW, as you may remember, an insider tried to explain the situation right after the first breakup, claiming Clare is a homebody on the west coast, and Dale wanted to enjoy the nightlife while living in NYC. Maybe… but damn. Still so surprising to see it all go down like this.

What do U make of Clare and Dale’s (apparently final) split here, Perezcious readers?! Just couldn’t make it work together, or what??

Sound OFF with your reaction to everything down in the comments (below)…

