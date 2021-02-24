What Does The Future Hold For Clare Crawley & Dale Moss?

If Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were a tarot card, they’d be The Wheel of Fortune!

Over this past weekend, the pair were spotted out and about down in south Florida, even going so far as to share a sexy little smooch on the beach during a date down by the water. It’s big news compared to where they had been prior to that — as in, broken up — so naturally, we’re wondering what might come next for the happily-reconciled couple!

Boy, did we get our answer Tuesday night!

According to a source who spoke to E! News about the ordeal over the weekend and the reconciliation, it sounds like Clare and Dale are back to thinking about the future… together! It may be somewhat unexpected, but the 39-year-old hairstylist and the 32-year-old former college football player seem to be back on track to making things work in a serious relationship.

Love it!

The insider reported (below):

“They are making plans for their future together [because] they both want to make it work … Clare visiting him in Florida really sealed the deal for her. She is so smitten and will do whatever it takes to make it work between them.”

Well then!

That’s quite a trip across the country for the Sacramento-based hair stylist. Even more so, it’s clear the pair has re-committed to each other romantically and emotionally. According to the source, Dale has also invited Clare to come with him to New York City at some point in March. The couple that can make it work long-distance like this could be good enough to stay together for the long run, right?!

The insider went on from there, adding this, as well (below):

“They have had a great week together and are already acting like they are back together. It’s been a fun week for both of them and they both hope the relationship continues that way. They both seem happy together and have been able to move past the drama.”

So that’s a good sign!

Of course, Bachelorette fans will recall how these two had an incredible connection right from the start of this past season’s episodes. It only took four eps, in fact, before the pair got engaged and walked off the show to be together. But cheating accusations and other problems seemed to doom the couple just months after their whirlwind engagement, and after what seemed like just a moment together, it was all over. …until now!

There’s no telling what the future will hold, of course, but it’s refreshing to see this pair back together again. Maybe reality TV love really is true love, after all! Ha!

What do U think of Clare and Dale’s turn back to each other, Perezcious readers? Are you a fan of the couple?! Rooting for them?? Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!

