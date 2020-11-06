Clare Crawley Gets Engaged To Dale Moss & Tayshia Adams Takes Over! All The Details On The Bachelorette Blow Up!

Chris Harrison said she blew up The Bachelorette, and that’s exactly what happened!

Clare Crawley knew what she wanted night one of the reality TV series — but because the ABC hit loves to draw things out, we finally got our dramatic conclusion to her storyline on Thursday night.

Related: Clare Crawley Is Hurt By How The Bachelorette Is Playing Out!

The episode began with Miz Crawley confessing to Chris that she’d fallen for Dale Moss, so much so, she had no desire to move forward with the other contestants! Now, this didn’t come as much of a shock based on all the rumors we’ve heard AND the fact that she debuted a massive engagement ring hours before last night’s show, but we digress…

So, let’s break down exactly what played out, shall we?!

Harrison shocked the men by saying the cocktail party and rose ceremony was canceled, only to privately tell Dale that Clare requested a date with him! On said date, the duo talked about each other’s families, an eerily similar “hitchhiking for love” story with both sets of parents, and the deaths of her father and his mother. Clearly, the losses impacted the duo’s journey to find love, and it’s very clear they deeply connected on this.

To the surprise of no one, the couple then confessed they were both falling in love with each other! Clare said:

“Every time I wake up, I think about you, and when I go to bed at night, I think about you. I can’t even put it into words how you make me feel. It’s insane to me. It’s insane. All I know is that I’m so falling in love with you.”

Obviously Dale felt the same, sharing:

“When we met, I felt love, and like, that’s what I came here for. And I’m falling in love with you through this process. I’m not afraid to say that at all. My heart is open and I’m not going to fight that.”

Cue fireworks!

Clare and Dale danced away, as Chris and Bri from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart sang, before retreating to the bedroom. No fantasy suite needed here, because the pair created their own!

Clare Breaks Up With Everyone

After the date and 143 confession, Clare returned to the men to make a big announcement — their journey with her has ended. She confessed having fallen for Dale, and the guys were rightfully pissed, as they’ve given up so much to be here. She explained:

“What I came here for, I think I found, and it’s with Dale. I know each and every one of you have so much to offer, but I’ve always said I’m a woman who knows what I want, and I’m going for it. I just have so much respect for you guys. I would never, ever want to lead any of you on. And I hope you guys know it doesn’t devalue any of the conversations, any of the energy that I put into you guys, because I was there and I was present. I hope that what I have found in Dale, I seriously and sincerely want the same for you guys.”

And after Kenny demanded an apology, Clare shared:

“I’ll apologize if I wasted your time, I’ll apologize if I hurt you, but I’m not going to apologize for love.”

Damn! YGG! With all of that said, the dudes were left hanging on if they were going home or not.

The Proposal

In a fairytale only reality TV could produce, Clare and Dale really got engaged after only knowing each other for a few weeks. She started off by gushing:

“I’m just so in love with the man that you are. You made me feel like everything that I’ve ever been through, all the ups and downs and other relationships, it was all worth it because I’ve got you right now. And most importantly, you’ve shown me that you would never run away and never leave me and I’ve never, ever had a man who would stay. And you continue to show up for me. And I promise you I want to show up for you each and every day. You make me so happy.”

Dale responded:

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, I knew this was special and I know you and I both felt it immediately and there was absolutely no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believe in it, you believed in you and I… I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. And I’m so grateful for that. And you talked about strength and compassion and how you saw that in me, similar to your father, and that meant everything. I want to be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day. And I thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you and she would absolutely love you. And all she’s ever wanted for me is someone who just loves me unconditionally and would be there for me no matter what. I mean, I know that I have that and I love you. And I’m so appreciative for you.”

He then got down on one knee and said:

“And the best is yet to come. I’m not going anywhere. I want to make you happy each and every day. With that being said, I’m going to do it. I’m doing it. Clare, will you marry me?”

Awwww!

And now, details on the RING! Of course, it was from famed jeweler and Bachelor Nation buddy Neil Lane. Ch-ch-check out the 4.5-carat radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds (below)!

Tayshia Adams — Bachelorette!

Now that the proposal played out, it was Tayshia Adams‘ turn to grab the roses!

The remaining men were told that if they wanted to stick around, they’d get another chance to find love! Harrison explained:

“You guys, to no fault of anybody, got a little cheated. You didn’t really have an honest chance to find love. And I said if you guys get dressed up and you show up tonight, that this journey would continue. And if you guys take this leap of faith, you will have a shot at love. Gentlemen, your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now.”

All the guys decided to stay, and Tayshia confidently shared how she’s already prepared herself for what may come:

“I just know that this process moves very quickly and you start to invest a lot of feelings really early on. I don’t know if that’s the case for some of them, and if so, I am more than happy to have that conversation with them if they don’t feel like this is the right time for them or I’m not right for them. But I feel like this is the right moment in time, I wouldn’t be standing here I don’t think if it wasn’t meant to be.”

What a great attitude and a fresh start for all!

Are you excited to watch Tayshia find love?! The Bachelorette continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]