Clare Crawley Finally Unfollows Dale Moss On Instagram Three Weeks After Their Messy Split!

See ya ’round, Dale Moss!

It took her a few weeks to officially do it, but it appears as though Clare Crawley is now tying up some loose ends on her previous relationship — and that means officially unfollowing the former football star on Instagram this week!

Eagle-eyed fans of Bachelor Nation first noticed that the 39-year-old hairstylist had officially unfollowed her 32-year-old former fiancé at some point on Monday, February 8. In addition to unfollowing him, she also low-key deleted a bunch of captions on their old pics that remain on her account. Ouch!

And in addition to the unfollow and all that, Clare also posted this cryptic little message to her IG Stories on Monday evening (below):

Hmmm… Telling, isn’t it?!

BTW, here’s one for the books: even with Clare proverbially walking away on IG, Dale is still sticking around! As of Tuesday morning, the former football player continues to follow his ex on the social network. Weird? Or normal? Or is he just waiting until he can now unfollow her, and he’ll be gone in another day or two?!

Ahhhh, the politics of breakups and social media… It never gets any easier! LOLz!

[Image via Clare Crawley/Dale Moss/Instagram]