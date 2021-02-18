Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Spotted Hanging Out In Florida -- Wait, Did They Get Back Together?!

Nothin’ like a little fun in the Florida sun for… Clare Crawley and Dale Moss?!

Wait, are we reading this right?! Could this couple already be back together after publicly announcing their brutal breakup just a few weeks ago?? Stranger things have happened, after all…

Anyway, the big news here is that the 39-year-old hairstylist and the 32-year-old former football player were spotted out walking around together and in apparent good spirits on Tuesday in Venice, Florida.

Reality Steve first published the pics on his Twitter account, as you can see (below):

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

Wow!!! It’s a pretty wild thing to see — they are coming off a run on the most recent season of The Bachelorette prior to their breakup, and they’re walking across a really busy street out in full public view. Did they just, like, think somebody wouldn’t notice them?! Or do they not care??

They got caught together later on Tuesday, too, as TMZ published pics of the pair hanging out at a bar in nearby Nokomis, Florida. According to the outlet, they hung out for a while there before walking down to the nearby waterfront together. A day date? Or what?! (BTW, you can see the bar pics HERE.)

It’s interesting to see them together again — whether as friends, or a couple, or whatever — because of how they left things a few weeks ago after their split!

As you’ll recall, Dale didn’t hold back his emotions in reacting to their breakup days after the news broke (below):

“I talk so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. This situation with Clare, it f**king sucked, you know. And I think everyone looks for a right answer, a right way to handle these things, someone for guidance and there really f**king isn’t one. This has f**king rocked me. I felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have. And looking for so many answers before this even happened on how to make things better. But the reality of it is, life isn’t perfect. And we make mistakes. I’ve made a lot of them, I know we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you heal. I’ve been f**king hurting. A lot.”

Wow.

Clare has also been open about the psychological toll the split has taken on her, as well. Along with her beloved mother’s health, the breakup last month posed a serious mental health challenge for the Sacramento native, testing her strength and resolve and leaving her particularly vulnerable on social media and in her private life. And so to go from all that, to this sighting now?! What happened?! Not saying we’re not happy if these two have decided to get back together or whatever. It’s just a surprise!

What do U make of this sighting, Perezcious readers?! Are they a couple again? Or just friends?? Or hanging out and trying to figure it out as they go?!

