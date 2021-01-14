Dale Moss Says He Turned Down The Bachelorette Multiple Times Before Saying Yes To Clare Crawley's Season!

Some might say it was fate (or a calculated casting decision made by the producers) that brought Clare Crawley and Dale Moss together on season 16 of The Bachelorette. But as it turned out, he might be the reason that their relationship even happened — because he could’ve been on the reality show loooong before he even met her.

During an episode of the podcast Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian on Tuesday, the former NFL wide receiver revealed that despite being nominated a while ago, he didn’t really want to be on the show until the 39-year-old hairstylist became the next leading lady of the series. In the conversation, he confessed:

“Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated. I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over, and over, and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time.”

Ughhh, too sweet! The guy literally signed up four days before the show! If that doesn’t sound like the beginning of a romance movie, we don’t know what would then.

After seeing the Winter Games alum’s appearance on Good Morning America, the Elite model said he felt completely drawn to her.

“She was so confident and passionate about it. And I know that she had been through this before, but I felt by watching her that this was her time and she was exactly where she was meant to be.”

From the moment Dale stepped out of the limo on night one, the couple had an instant connection. Clare, especially, was absolutely head-over-heals and could not stop talking about him. Lucky for her, it seems that the former contestant felt the exact same way.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I trust really opening it up and I trust that you’ll give me your true self, and whatever I have to give or whatever I lay down, it’ll be received. And I think just even with that, from that little interaction, I just believe that we already had something at that moment. And that’s really what compelled me to kind of go on the show in the first place.”

In case you didn’t know, (but like duh if you couldn’t tell by now, LOLz) the Sacramento native ultimately decided to end the experience early and accepted a proposal from him during episode 4 of the season.

It all just seems too good to be true! We are so glad that the pair seem to be going strong! What do U guys think about this casting tea from Dale? Are U guys buying it or think it is real? Or do U think it’s just a load of malarkey? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram]