Kellyanne Conway Lied To Her Daughter About COVID Test Results — And Got Her Infected?!

We’ve come to expect the worst from this president’s cronies, but this… this might be a new low.

As you’re most likely aware, Donald and Melania Trump aren’t the only high-ranking government officials to test positive for COVID-19. The list is long and still growing, and it includes former presidential mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway.

Related: Kellyanne Quit Amidst Explosive Family Drama — Here’s What You Need To Know

Kellyanne’s 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway, who has become famous in her own right for publicly speaking out against her mother’s actions, was actually the one to break the news about the diagnosis on TikTok. After joking about seeing her mom “coughing around the house” in the wake of Trump’s diagnosis, the young social media star eventually confirmed Kellyanne had caught the virus.

What’s worse is that according to Claudia, Kellyanne KNOWINGLY EXPOSED her child to the virus! On Saturday, Claudia commented on her own post, saying:

“She also lied to me today said her test was negative when it literally wasn’t and I spent all day around her. Will be spending my birthday in quarantine.”

WTF?!?!

Unfortunately — but unsurprisingly — Claudia revealed on Sunday that she herself had also contracted COVID-19. The teenager posted jokingly that she was “currently dying of covid,” with the additional comment:

“my mom has no symptoms yet i literally feel like HELL”

And responded to another user:

Her father George Conway took to Twitter on that same day to clarify:

“[Claudia] and I were tested only an hour ago, and we don’t have the results back. So the truth is we don’t know. To the extent we were exposed, it would have only have been in the past 96 hours, so it may be too early to say in any event, even with a negative test result.”

She and I were tested only an hour ago, and we don't have the results back. So the truth is we don't know. To the extent we were exposed, it would have only have been in the past 96 hours, so it may be too early to say in any event, even with a negative test result. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 4, 2020

Inneresting.

While George, who helped found The Lincoln Project with other Republicans against Trump, may have slightly more credibility than his wife, we’re inclined to believe Claudia if she says she’s already feeling symptoms of the disease. So far she’s proven to be the most trustworthy in the family, so we’ll take Dad’s damage control with a grain of salt.

Plus, Kellyanne is among those whose infection likely originated from an event Twitter has called the “Rose Garden Massacre,” a White House celebration for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. If that is indeed when she contracted coronavirus, it doesn’t seem unreasonable that Claudia could already be displaying symptoms over a week later.

Besides Kellyanne and the First Couple, other attendees of the “superspreader” event who have now tested positive include Rev. John Jenkins, Chris Christie, Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, Trump aide Hope Hicks, and as of Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. McEnany, who was among two additional members of the White House press team to test positive, released a statement saying:

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

Related: American Idol Alum Casey Goode Reveals Her Newborn Was Diagnosed With COVID-19

While Kayleigh might deny having “close contact” with the press core, she gave a briefing on Sunday in a closed room without wearing a mask. At best, the action was negligent — because we should all be wearing masks at all times, regardless — but at worst, it was reckless knowing how many of her close colleagues had contracted the virus.

Which brings us back to Kellyanne lying to her kid about her diagnosis: if Claudia is still trying to push for emancipation, we think that’s probably great evidence in her favor. We just wish she didn’t have to suffer this kind of endangerment — for political purposes of all things — in order to make her case.

We’ll be keeping Claudia in our thoughts and wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Claudia Conway/TikTok]