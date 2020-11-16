Kellyanne Conway's Teenage Daughter Claudia Is Auditioning For American Idol!

Move over, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, because here comes… Claudia Conway?!

Yes, the 16-year-old daughter of (former) Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and never-Trumper Lincoln Project backer George Conway appears to be auditioning for the reality TV music competition show! Hey, what do U expect from this family after all their earlier social media drama surrounding a reality star?! This is the logical next step! LOLz!

Related: Everything We Know About ALL The Claudia-Kellyanne Social Media Drama!

In a video the teenager posted to her infamous TikTok account on Sunday, she showed off a cheering film crew in a production room, and teased her upcoming performance.

In the quick clip, she said (below):

“Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol confessional. I met Ryan Seacrest today, and I have my audition soon. So stay tuned for that! I’m very, very nervous, but very excited.”

Ch-ch-check it out HERE:

Whoa!

Are we as a society even ready for this political-artistic crossover?!?! Ha!!

Hey, good for her! 2020 has been insane so far, what more harm can this really do, right?! (Don’t answer that! Ha!)

Seriously, though… good luck, Claudia!

[Image via WENN/Instar/TikTok]