CNN Correspondent’s 5-Year-Old Son Crashes Live Broadcast In Hilariously Wholesome Moment!

This is certainly one way to boost ratings!
On Sunday night, CNN correspondent Brian Stelter was in the middle of a very serious interview with Jessica Dean regarding Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over Jeffrey Epstein drama. It looked like Stelter was right there in the CNN studio… Until a little helper blew his cover to reveal he was actually broadcasting from home!
In the hilarious moment, the pundit’s 5-year-old son creeps into the frame with a mischievous look on his face. Dean and Stelter carry on until the end of their convo, when the host addresses the kid-sized elephant in the room:
“Alright, Brian Steleter, thanks to you. And I think you had a little helper with you, too, so give our thanks to him.”
The 39-year-old responded::
“I apologize for my 5-year-old. It’s bedtime here at the Stelter house.”
HA!
Dean smiled and assured him there were no apologies necessary:
“We’re a family show, it’s always nice to have some extra hands.”
That’s so sweet! Watch the full moment (below):
????NEW: @brianstelter's 5-year-old keeps popping into frame during his "CNN Newsroom" appearance????@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/YlOvFPI5NI
— Jason Cohen ???????? (@JasonJournoDC) July 21, 2025
On X (Twitter), users sounded off with hilariously heartwarming takes:
“Loved it! We need a laugh now and then. He is adorable and it happens when you work from home.”
“Don’t worry..NOBODY saw it”
“I hope you gave him a cut of your fee”
“That’s cute. Love seeing anchors as real people.”
“Honestly, who needs bloopers when you’ve got live chaos? Keep the surprises coming — at least it’s more entertaining than the news today.”
Stelter himself even chimed in to reflect on the viral moment:
“LOL, yes, I tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot.”
Cute! Reactions to the viral moment?
[Images via CNN]
