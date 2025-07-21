Got A Tip?

CNN Correspondent’s 5-Year-Old Son Crashes Live Broadcast In Hilariously Wholesome Moment!

This is certainly one way to boost ratings!

On Sunday night, CNN correspondent Brian Stelter was in the middle of a very serious interview with Jessica Dean regarding Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over Jeffrey Epstein drama. It looked like Stelter was right there in the CNN studio… Until a little helper blew his cover to reveal he was actually broadcasting from home!

In the hilarious moment, the pundit’s 5-year-old son creeps into the frame with a mischievous look on his face. Dean and Stelter carry on until the end of their convo, when the host addresses the kid-sized elephant in the room:

“Alright, Brian Steleter, thanks to you. And I think you had a little helper with you, too, so give our thanks to him.”

The 39-year-old responded::

“I apologize for my 5-year-old. It’s bedtime here at the Stelter house.”

HA!

Dean smiled and assured him there were no apologies necessary:

“We’re a family show, it’s always nice to have some extra hands.”

That’s so sweet! Watch the full moment (below):

On X (Twitter), users sounded off with hilariously heartwarming takes:

“Loved it!  We need a laugh now and then. He is adorable and it happens when you work from home.”

“Don’t worry..NOBODY saw it”

“I hope you gave him a cut of your fee”

“That’s cute.  Love seeing anchors as real people.”

“Honestly, who needs bloopers when you’ve got live chaos? Keep the surprises coming — at least it’s more entertaining than the news today.”

Stelter himself even chimed in to reflect on the viral moment:

“LOL, yes, I tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot.”

Cute! Reactions to the viral moment?

[Images via CNN]

Jul 21, 2025 09:10am PDT

